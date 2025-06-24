Reef Casino Trust (RCT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on September 9th

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1,939.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 802.64.

About Reef Casino Trust

Reef Casino Trust operates as an owner and lessor of the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns in North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust operates as a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

