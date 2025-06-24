Reef Casino Trust (RCT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on September 9th

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1,939.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 802.64.
About Reef Casino Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reef Casino Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Regional Bank Buybacks: 5 Institutions Making Big Moves
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 2 Small Quantum Stocks Poised to Pop
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Profit in a Decentralized World
Receive News & Ratings for Reef Casino Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reef Casino Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.