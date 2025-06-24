Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 30,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

