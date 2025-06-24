Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,413 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 4.5% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

