The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

