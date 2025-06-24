Balboa Wealth Partners Has $595,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average is $148.52. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

