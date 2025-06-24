Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 541.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,980 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.