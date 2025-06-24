International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $38.02 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,023,000. Boeing makes up 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

