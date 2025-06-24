Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

