International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 430 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

