Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.