Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.