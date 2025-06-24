Analyzing 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A TruGolf -45.71% N/A -58.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

1mage Software has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1mage Software and TruGolf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00

TruGolf has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.22%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1mage Software and TruGolf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TruGolf $21.86 million 10.59 -$8.80 million ($0.69) -8.10

1mage Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruGolf.

Summary

TruGolf beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

