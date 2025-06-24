Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -741.89% -147.43% -81.32% Fidelity National Information Services 8.10% 18.15% 8.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Fidelity National Information Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.26 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.10 Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 4.18 $1.45 billion $1.51 53.34

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 8 13 0 2.55

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Tenet Fintech Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

