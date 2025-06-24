Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perfect Moment and Simon Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Perfect Moment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,263.64%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

This table compares Perfect Moment and Simon Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.34 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.34 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perfect Moment.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Perfect Moment has a beta of -3.05, meaning that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

