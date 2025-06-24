Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,142.27. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,374,570 shares of company stock valued at $130,884,235. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

HOOD stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

