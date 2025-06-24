Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 84,908 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,549,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

