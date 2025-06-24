iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.36.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

