Spirepoint Private Client LLC Sells 277 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

