Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 6.3% increase from Pengana Private Equity Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Pengana Private Equity Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $354.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2,631.78.
About Pengana Private Equity Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Private Equity Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 International Bank Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Hims & Hers Stock Could Be a Multi-Bagger in the Making
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Regional Bank Buybacks: 5 Institutions Making Big Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.