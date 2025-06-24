Travel Stocks To Watch Today – June 21st

Costco Wholesale, Booking, American Express, Alibaba Group, SoFi Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Travelers Companies are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide travel-related services—such as airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, rental car agencies, and online booking platforms. Their performance gives investors exposure to the tourism industry, which is driven by factors like economic cycles, consumer confidence, seasonal demand, fuel costs, and global travel regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $980.29. 3,250,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,002.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.10. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $17.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,304.03. The stock had a trading volume of 441,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,618. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,947.25. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.50. 5,687,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.77. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.91. 12,684,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,981,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 87,370,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,275,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

CTSH stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 11,686,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

TRV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.06. 2,979,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.25. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

