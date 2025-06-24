Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM) to Issue $0.15 Final Dividend

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 29th.

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.