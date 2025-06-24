Embree Financial Group Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Embree Financial Group grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

PLTR opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

