Stockland (ASX:SGP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.17

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 3.6% increase from Stockland’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Stockland Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19.

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.