Stockland (ASX:SGP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.17

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 3.6% increase from Stockland’s previous final dividend of $0.17.
Stockland Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19.
Stockland Company Profile
