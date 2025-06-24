Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $366.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

