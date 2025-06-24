Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – June 23rd

Bank of New York Mellon, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or operate technologies harnessing sustainable power sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and bioenergy. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of the clean-energy sector, with returns influenced by policy incentives, technological innovation and commodity-price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,638. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,060,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,016,459. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.40. 2,559,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Featured Stories