iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IWP opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.