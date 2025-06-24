Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.9% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SPLG stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

