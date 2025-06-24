360 Capital REIT Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 356,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,474.00 ($90,567.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,187,306 shares of company stock valued at $458,090. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

