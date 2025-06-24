PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ PSTR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.33.
About PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF
