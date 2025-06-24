CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 2.2% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,510,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,620.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.11 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.