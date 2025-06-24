Embree Financial Group Sells 2,698 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Embree Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 735,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 392,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

