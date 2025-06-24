Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

