EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

EON Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EONR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. EON Resources has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EON Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EON Resources stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

EON Resources Company Profile

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

