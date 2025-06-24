TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TPXimpact (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.20 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TPXimpact had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

TPXimpact Trading Down 2.1%

LON TPX opened at GBX 19.10 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.02. TPXimpact has a one year low of GBX 16.70 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.28.

About TPXimpact

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

