Insider Buying: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stearn acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,867 ($52.36) per share, with a total value of £270,690 ($366,490.66).
LON BKG opened at GBX 3,922.60 ($53.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,888.89. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,462 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,588.54 ($75.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
