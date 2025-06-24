Insider Buying: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stearn acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,867 ($52.36) per share, with a total value of £270,690 ($366,490.66).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.2%

LON BKG opened at GBX 3,922.60 ($53.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,888.89. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,462 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,588.54 ($75.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.