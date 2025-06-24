JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Simon Holden Sells 8,442 Shares

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Holden sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £8,188.74 ($11,086.84).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON JARA opened at GBX 75.47 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 65.43 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.20 ($1.19).

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

