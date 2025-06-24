Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9%

JEPQ stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

