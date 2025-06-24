BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

