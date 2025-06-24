Citrine Capital LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Citrine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Citrine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citrine Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.