E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.8%

NFLX stock opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.42. The company has a market cap of $533.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.