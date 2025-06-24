Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

