Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,767 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

