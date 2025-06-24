Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VTV opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.