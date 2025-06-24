Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.