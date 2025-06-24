Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,209,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $531.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.19. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

