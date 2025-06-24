Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Stock Up 1.6%

Southern stock opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

