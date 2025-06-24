Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.56. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

