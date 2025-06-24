Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 11,007 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $52,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

