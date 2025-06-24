Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

