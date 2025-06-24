33,242 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.